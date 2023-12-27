‘Sarafina!’ Creator Mbongeni Ngema Dies in Tragic Car Accident

By Showbiz Reporter | In a shocking and heart-wrenching turn of events, the celebrated genius behind the iconic film and theatre show ‘Sarafina!’, Mbongeni Ngema, has passed away. The news of his tragic death broke on the night of Wednesday 27th Dec plunging the entertainment world into mourning.

Renowned poet Mzwakhe Mbuli confirmed the devastating news, stating, “It’s true, Mbongeni Ngema is no more. It’s the saddest news ever to close off the year.” Mbuli revealed that Ngema’s death resulted from a car accident while returning from a funeral in Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape.

“They were coming from a funeral in Lusikisiki, and they got involved in an accident. I just spoke to the family, and they are shattered and devastated. We have suggested that they prepare a statement because there are already rumours. But the fact is he’s no more,” Mbuli said.

Mbongeni Ngema, a luminary in the world of theatre, was best known for co-writing ‘Sarafina!’, a legendary film and theatre show that resonated globally. His creative brilliance extended to other popular theatre shows such as ‘Woza Albert!’ and ‘Asinamali’. Beyond the theatre world, Ngema collaborated with international musicians like Quincy Jones and Michael Bolton and contributed as one of the vocal arrangers for Disney’s animated film, ‘The Lion King’.

The family of Mbongeni Ngema also confirmed his untimely passing in a statement. “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved brother, father, husband, and patriot, Mbongeni Ngema. Ngema was killed in a head-on car accident whilst returning from attending a funeral in Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape this evening,” they wrote.

They further added, “The Ngema family, colleagues, and friends are deeply devastated about Ngema’s passing. The family will share further details about the funeral arrangements in due course.”

The passing of Mbongeni Ngema is not just a loss to his family and friends but to the entire artistic community. His work has left an indelible mark on the world of theatre and music, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations. The details of his funeral will be shared by the family in the coming days.

