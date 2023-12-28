Tshabangu’s Handler Exposed

Dear Editor

This is my opinion on the history of some of the people we think are fighting for democracy, yet the state plants them to destroy the opposition from within.

In 2002, Welshman Ncube and Renson Gasela introduced Tsvangirai to Ari Ben-Menashe of Dickens and Madson, a relationship that resulted in Tsvangirai facing treason charges. State accused Morgan of discussing Mugabe assassination in a meeting. Welshman and Gasela were acquitted early in the trial.

The notorious Menashe later admitted to try to frame Tsvangirai. Welshman simply wanted Tsvangirai hanged.

In 2005, President Tsvangirai fought hard to stop re-introduction of Senate. Unfortunately his deploys in parliament led by Welshman Ncube mysteriously vanished to pave way for senate vote to win by one Vote. They betrayed Morgan. In 2005, Welshman Ncube engineered a board room Coup that saw him walk away with MDC monies and properties except Harvest House. In 2006, after the Split, Zanu PF’s Patrick Chinamasa, the then acting finance Minister deliberately released political parties finance money to Welshman Ncube. In 2008, when ZANU PF was on the verge of defeat, Welshman Ncube spearheaded the Vote Simba Makoni for President campaign. He decampaigned Morgan Tsvangirai resulting in a bloody re-run that saw many MDCT Supporters murdered. In 2013, he saved ZANU PF from defeat. Welshman Ncube avoided a Grand Coalition that could have galvanised the pro-democracy movement and unseat Mugabe. He opted to form his coalition with Dabengwa to sway the Matebeleland vote.

Dabengwa confessed that he supported Simba Makoni to split the vote and deny Tsvangirai an outright win. They plotted together with Welshman Ncube.

In 2023, boom Ncube-Biti-Tshabangu coalition and the destruction of CCC to pave way for ZANU PF bid for Two-Third majority to amend constitution and allow Mnangagwa a third term. Zimbabweans are still suffering and will continue to suffer until we make a concrete decision on these remnants.

Yours anonymous

