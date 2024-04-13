Mystery As Unidentified Body Is Found Near Harare

By A Correspondent

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is reaching out to the public for assistance in identifying a deceased individual discovered along an unnamed dust road in Mutumbi Village, Seke, Dema on December 10, 2023.

The body, that of a male adult estimated to be between 50 and 55 years old, was found dressed in maroon trousers and a cream jacket, but notably without shoes.

This puzzling discovery has left authorities seeking crucial information from the community.

The unidentified man’s body is currently being held at the Chitungwiza Hospital mortuary, awaiting proper identification and further investigation.

The ZRP Dema is urging members of the public who may be missing a relative matching this description or who possess any pertinent details to come forward.

Additionally, individuals with relevant information are encouraged to contact the ZRP Marondera District at (06523) 27676 or visit the ZRP Dema office.

This appeal underscores the importance of community engagement in resolving such mysteries and ensuring that justice is served for those affected.

The circumstances surrounding this incident remain unclear, and every piece of information, no matter how seemingly insignificant, could potentially assist in shedding light on this somber situation.

Authorities are committed to providing closure to the family and loved ones of the deceased individual.

Through collaborative efforts and a shared commitment to the well-being of our communities, we can work together to bring clarity to this unfortunate event.

