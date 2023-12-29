Mnangagwa Honours Nikita Mangena 40 Years After Killing Own Relatives

In a profound acknowledgment of history, Zimbabwe’s Acting President Dr. Constantino Chiwenga has announced the government’s commitment to honor the late ZIPRA hero, General Alfred Rodgers Nikita Mangena. This announcement comes 45 years after Gen. Mangena’s death and amid the somber reflections on the Gukurahundi period during which approximately 30,000 of his supporters were reportedly killed by the Fifth Brigade.

General Mangena, a pivotal figure in Zimbabwe’s struggle for independence, tragically lost his life in 1978 to a landmine explosion. His death was a significant blow to the liberation movement, particularly in the context of the intertwined histories of ZIPRA and ZANLA forces, both instrumental in the fight against colonial rule.

The commitment to honor Gen. Mangena echoes the ongoing efforts to preserve the legacy of another national hero, General Josiah Magama Tongogara, who died a year after Mangena in 1979. Both generals led their respective armies with valor and determination, contributing immensely to Zimbabwe’s eventual independence in 1980.

Acting President Chiwenga, in a recent interview following the commemoration of General Tongogara’s life, emphasized the importance of ensuring that the contributions of both generals are not merely relegated to historical footnotes. The government’s plans include a more substantial commemoration of General Mangena’s role in the nation’s history, beyond the naming of the Zimbabwe National Defence University in his honor.

“There is a need to conscientize the younger generation about our revolutionary past,” said Acting President Chiwenga. “We cannot let the towering figures of our liberation, like General Mangena, be forgotten. Their sacrifices and leadership were instrumental in our fight against colonial subjugation.”

The announcement is also seen as a move to reconcile the painful memories of the Gukurahundi period, a time of intense conflict and suffering. By honoring Gen. Mangena, the government acknowledges the complexities of Zimbabwe’s history and the need to remember all who contributed to its independence.

General Mangena, who joined the liberation struggle in the 1960s and received military training in Algeria in 1963, was a key proponent of unity between the ZANLA and ZIPRA forces. His leadership and vision continued to influence the struggle even after his death, with his deputy, General Lookout Masuku, taking over the leadership of ZIPRA forces.

As Zimbabwe reflects on its past and looks to the future, the honoring of General Mangena symbolizes a step towards acknowledging the multifaceted nature of its history and the importance of remembering all those who fought for the country’s freedom.- state media

