South Africa Name AFCON Squad

South Africa have announced their final 23-man squad for the 2023 Afcon finals.

Bafana Bafana are in Group E along with Namibia, Tunisia and Mali.

Burnley forward Lyle Foster is not part of the squad after struggling with. mental health issues recently.

France-based forward Lebo Mothiba, who plays for RCS Strasbourg, picked an injury over a week ago and was not included in the selection.

The tournament will take place in Ivory Coast from 13 January to 11 February.

