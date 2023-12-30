Bafana Bafana Raring To Go
30 December 2023
South Africa have announced their final 23-man squad for the 2023 Afcon finals.
Bafana Bafana are in Group E along with Namibia, Tunisia and Mali.
Burnley forward Lyle Foster is not part of the squad after struggling with. mental health issues recently.
France-based forward Lebo Mothiba, who plays for RCS Strasbourg, picked an injury over a week ago and was not included in the selection.
The tournament will take place in Ivory Coast from 13 January to 11 February.
Soccer 24 News