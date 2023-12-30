Mwayera Bus Overturns on Buhera-Murambinda Road, Injuring 18 Passengers

An afternoon commute turned chaotic yesterday when a Mwayera bus carrying 63 passengers overturned along the Buhera-Murambinda Road, leaving 18 injured.

The accident occurred at approximately 1:00 PM at the 42-kilometer peg, sending shockwaves through the local community.

According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the bus veered off the road and landed on its side, causing the injuries.

Thankfully, no fatalities were reported. Emergency services swiftly responded to the scene, and the injured passengers were transferred to Chivhu Hospital for medical attention.

“The immediate response from emergency services was commendable,” ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said in a statement.

“All injured passengers received prompt medical attention at Chivhu Hospital. Thankfully, only one passenger required treatment and has since been discharged.”

The 2023 festive season has recorded a high number of accidents involving buses.

A few days ago, an Inter Africa bus was involved in an accident along Harare Mutare highway resulting in the death of four people.

In another accident which occurred on 24th December 2023 at 0100 hours, a Stallion Cruise bus fail to go through a blind rise at the 22 km peg, Gwai River, along Binga Road near Kamativi and rolled backwards. The bus fell on its side. 24 passengers were injured and were referred to Kamativi clinic for treatment. The police has established that the bus had 74 passengers.

The Mwayera bus company is yet to release an official statement regarding the incident.

