Bulawayo woman remanded in custody over husband’s death

Trish Ndlovu (23) of Nkulumane suburb, Bulawayo, appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Ms Sikhathele Moyo on Friday facing a murder charge in connection with the death of her husband, Hillary Mugiyo (23).

Ndlovu was remanded in custody to January 11th pending trial at the High Court. The court heard that on December 6th, 2023, following a reported domestic dispute, Mugiyo was found injured in their rented room. He was declared dead by ambulance personnel upon arrival.

Prosecuting counsel, Mr Tafara Dzimbanashe, presented details of the investigation, but refrained from disclosing specifics involving the nature of the alleged altercation or the cause of death. Ndlovu’s landlady, Ms Sarah Mwanza, confirmed finding Mugiyo injured and provided information regarding the couple’s tenancy.

