Winky D Ignores Jonathan Moyo

Spread the love

By Showbiz Reporter | The renowned electric singer Winky D has boldly dismissed threats against his life purportedly made by fugitive exiled G40 minister, Jonathan Moyo. The threats followed Winky D’s sensational year-end show, marking a climax in what has been a tumultuous period for the artist.

In a statement released on Tuesday morning, Winky D expressed his profound gratitude for the overwhelming support he has received over the past two decades. His message read, “Some music has more roads to the heart, and indeed some music catalogues last longer distances. This was my inspiring feeling at the HICC. As such, allow me to take this time to register my deepest and heartfelt gratefulness for your presence and support over the past 20 years, which culminated in the successful hosting of the ‘2 Decades of Ghettocraft’ concert.

Your generosity is truly inspiring. It was a privilege to have your multitudes as guests, and your energetic presence contributed to the event’s unique spectacle and elegance. Your boundless cheerfulness and delightful engagement with my musical catalogue will forever be distinctive in how it made this event a memorable part of my journey in music. I hope you all had a special time on this day. #gafatingz.”

This response is seen as a defiant stance against the threats, emphasizing the power of music and the support of his fans over fear and intimidation. Winky D’s unwavering commitment to his craft and his audience, even in the face of danger, showcases his resilience and dedication as an artist. The “2 Decades of Ghettocraft” concert not only celebrated his illustrious career but also demonstrated the indomitable spirit of an artist who refuses to be silenced.

As the situation unfolds, the music community and fans worldwide stand in solidarity with Winky D, celebrating the enduring power of music to unite and inspire, even in challenging times.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...