Mliswa Defends Winky D

Former Norton legislator Temba Mliswa has defended popular musician Winky D following who has been facing heavy attacks from pro-Zanu PF activists over his social and political commentary.

Winky D crossed path with ruling party activists when he churned out lyrics that appeared to speak on the August harmonised elections in which Emmerson Mnangagwa was controversially declared the winner in a plebiscite condemned by the regional bloc SADC.

Posting on Twitter, Mliswa who is no stranger to controversy said attacking an artist for speaking out was unnecessary.

He said Winky D should be allowed to do his music without undue pressure from those who don’t appreciate his art.

“With each silly post against him I’m tempted even more to attend Winky D’s next gig. Maybe he is the one to wean me from my favourite, Amapiano. Has he become so big that even maProfessor are uncomfortable. Leave him to use his talent please hapana waabira,” said Mliswa.

“At some point we need maturity, unity& less toxicity as a country. The kind of excitable frothing on these streets, on the Winky D issue, even from high offices isn’t becoming of a serious nation. Others are hoisting their children to greater heights while we drag down our own,” he added.

Mliswa also reigned in on controversial preacher Passion Java saying his misleading attack on Winky D was meant to create a false impression about the artist who did not wrong anyone.

“There is no need for this misleading attack moreso by someone who is a Pastor. Let’s not contrive to create false perception about this artist. Wani mune mari dzenyu Pastor madirei kuita zvakadai nhai. Atadzei Winky? Hazvidi pamunhu waMwari,” said Mliswa.

