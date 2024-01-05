Mnangagwa Warned

2024: A Year Of Defiance And Resistance!

03 January 2024

By Stephen Sarkozy Chuma

A new year, 2024 is upon us! Indeed it is not a normal year but a leap year with 366 days instead of the ordinary 365.

To most of us who have endured torture, torment and agony under 44 years of the oppressive yoke of ZANU PF, this is indeed no ordinary year!

It is a year of defiance! A year of resistance against Emmerson Mnangagwa’s one man state attempts!

This very past year was one of the worst for those in the democratic movement. From the innocent blood of Tinashe Chitsungo to the innocent soul of Bishop Tapfumaneyi Masaya, we all saw the ugly hand of Mnangagwa.

Talk of election robbery, reversal of people’s will, recall of people’s representatives, massive corruption…..the sins of this regime are just to many to count!

Clearly ZANU PF is on a deleterious path as far as our very existence as a people is concerned.

A people get leadership they deserve, so they say. This year presents a perfect opportunity to finally emerge from this hellhole situation which we found ourselves in under the so called new dispensation.

The situation calls for defiance and resistance from all progressive people of this great nation. Surely our motherland can never be a one man state!

It is time for people power. This is not the Zimbabwe we want!

Defy or die!

