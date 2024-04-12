Real Madrid’s Tchouaméni Suspended for Crucial Champions League Clash

Sports Correspondent

Real Madrid’s Aurélien Tchouaméni, pivotal in the recent match against Manchester City, will sit out the return leg on April 17th due to a third yellow card this season in the Champions League, given for a 2nd-minute foul.

Tchouaméni, part of the quartet at risk of suspension alongside Eduardo Camavinga, Jude Bellingham, and Vinícius Junior, was swiftly cautioned in the match.

The Frenchman’s absence compounds challenges for coach Carlo Ancelotti, who opted for Tchouaméni in defense over more traditional choices like Nacho Fernández.

This decision now looms large ahead of the upcoming Champions League quarter-final in Manchester.

