Cottco Manager Caged For Theft And Corruption

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| Cottco Chiredzi Depot Business Unit manager, Innocent Gukwe (35), was today remanded in jail on allegations of theft and corruption.

Gukwe appeared at Chiredzi Regional Court, facing one count of theft and one count of corruption.

He is being represented by Prince Ganyani of PC Ganyani Law Firm, Charles Vhudzi of Vhudzi and associates Law Firm and Rita Chakauya of Muzenda and Chitsama Legal Practitioners.

Magistrate Vimbai Mutukwa heard that in January 2024 Gukwe instructed Brighton Muza, a truck driver of a truck registration number AGJ 7704 belonging to Muguju Transport to collect 300 by 50 kg bags of compound L fertilizer from Cottco Kadoma depot.

On 11 January 2024, Cottco Kadoma transferred the 300 bags to Cottco Chiredzi Business Unit under internal movement of fixed items documents.

Muza collected the 300 bags of fertilizers but did not deliver them to Chiredzi depot but diverted them to an unknown destination.

The court also heard that on 22 January 2024, Gukwe instructed Muza to go to Chiredzi Bussiness Unit with internal movement of fixed item document for transfer of 300 by 50 kg bags compound L fertilizers claiming that the fertilizers were delivered at Ngundu transit Depot.

Stores person at Chiredzi depot then querried why the document for fertilizers that were collected on 11 January 2024 was presented on 22 January 2024 and Muza said he was busy transporting other loads.

Total cost of the fertilizer is US10 500.

On count two it is alleged that in 2022, Gukwe hatched a plan to siphon money from Cotco by saying that he would get a truck to contract to Cottco depot at favourable rates.

Gukwe then bought two trucks and registered them in the name of Regis Chivaura. The registration number for the trucks are AFS 2424 and AFU 4824.

Gukwe using his position would give the trucks frequent contracts and facilitate propmt payments. Gukwe got US122 421.47 from using his trucks at Cotco.

Prosector Ronald Kwangware opposed bail and ZACC Investigating Officer Taurai Andrew Ziyambe argued Gukwe would interfere with investigations.

Gukwe was remanded in custody to tomorrow for bail ruling.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...