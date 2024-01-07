Julius Malema Eyes South African Presidency Amidst Political Shifts

In a recent press conference at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema made bold statements about the political future of South Africa, sparking speculation about his potential ascent to the presidency.

Malema, who was ousted from the African National Congress (ANC) in 2012 during Jacob Zuma’s presidency, commented on Zuma’s decision to support the newly formed uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party in the upcoming general elections. While acknowledging Zuma’s right to support any party, Malema criticized this choice, suggesting Zuma was in denial about the ANC’s decline.

Malema implied that Zuma’s support would have been more strategically placed with the EFF, aiming to diminish the ANC’s parliamentary majority. He commented, “Zuma is in denial that the ANC is dead. There’s no rescuing the ANC. Zuma will just kill himself with a heart attack because those people [ANC leaders] are not in a position to be rescued by anyone, including president Mandela.”

The EFF leader distanced his party from the MK Party and sternly warned EFF members against supporting it, emphasizing party loyalty and unity. “You are a member, a supporter, a ground force, and a voter of the EFF. You can’t be half, half,” Malema stated, underscoring the importance of single-party allegiance.

Malema acknowledged the challenges of establishing a new political party, reflecting on his experience co-founding the EFF with Floyd Shivambu. Despite these challenges, he expressed optimism about the EFF’s prospects in the upcoming KwaZulu-Natal elections, citing opinion polls indicating a significant decline in ANC support.

As the political landscape in South Africa continues to evolve, Julius Malema’s assertive stance and strategic positioning place him as a key figure to watch in the nation’s political future. With his eye firmly on reducing ANC’s influence, the question arises: Is Julius Malema South Africa’s incoming president? Only time and the ballots will tell.

