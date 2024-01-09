Minister Defends Continued Detention of Job Sikhala Amidst Growing Calls for Justice

In a controversial stance, Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi reaffirmed the government’s decision to maintain the detention of former Zengeza West legislator, Job Sikhala, emphasizing that the incarceration is justified.

Sikhala has been held in remand prison for almost 600 days since his arrest on June 14, 2022, on charges related to inciting public violence following the murder of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist Moreblessing Ali.

The tragic incident saw Pius Mukandi, a Zanu PF activist known as Jamba, sentenced to 30 years in prison for the brutal killing, dismemberment, and disposal of Ali’s remains into a well.

Despite the conviction, Sikhala’s prolonged detention has sparked debates about justice, with critics arguing that he is a political prisoner.

Addressing journalists at the official opening of the 2024 legal year in Harare, Minister Ziyambi defended the government’s position, stating, “The law is not one-sided.

Cases are looked at from both sides in our courts.” He urged individuals to approach the legal system with realistic expectations and emphasized the independence of the judiciary, dismissing allegations of interference.

However, the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) spokesperson, Promise Mkwananzi, accused the government of double standards, asserting that Sikhala is undoubtedly a political prisoner.

The CCC has been vocal in condemning what they perceive as the Zanu PF-led government’s influence over the country’s judiciary.

Local, regional, and international human rights and political activists have joined forces in calling for Sikhala’s release, contending that he is being denied justice.

The CCC, in particular, has raised concerns about the alleged capture of the judiciary by the ruling party.

In a New Year message, Sikhala revealed that he had sought support from well-wishers to help care for his family during his prolonged incarceration.

As the debate surrounding Sikhala’s detention intensifies, it remains to be seen whether the government will heed the calls for justice and reconsider its stance on his continued imprisonment.

