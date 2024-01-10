Lomagundi College in Shock as Armed Robbers Ransack Campus, Escaping with Valuables

By A Correspondent| In a chilling incident that unfolded at Lomagundi College last night, a group of audacious armed robbers unleashed havoc, leaving the school’s security team and Deputy Head, Mr. Masombo, in their clutches.

The harrowing incident occurred around 2030hrs on January 9, 2024, when the assailants, numbering around 10 and masked, launched a coordinated ambush on the main gate security team.

Reports reveal that the security personnel were disarmed and held hostage in the gate guard room.

Mr. Masombo, returning to campus after a town visit, fell victim to the assailants, who compelled him and five security guards to the LC administration block. There, they were bound and forced to sleep on the floor after the robbers tampered with the alarm system and forcibly broke into various administrative offices.

The ruthless intruders proceeded to ransack the offices, breaking both fixed and movable safes.

While initial investigations suggest that no school funds from fees were taken, suspicions linger regarding an undisclosed sum of money, believed to be personal funds of staff members earmarked for clubs and committees, stored in their respective offices.

Several valuable assets, including laptops, were pilfered by the assailants.

The criminals made their getaway using Mr. Masombo’s vehicle, absconding with firearms from the disarmed security team, and seizing mobile phones, including Mr. Masombo’s and those belonging to the security personnel.

After managing to free themselves, the traumatized school staff promptly reported the incident to the police.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Chinhoyi swiftly responded, initiating investigations that are currently underway. As a precautionary measure, the administration block has been temporarily sealed off to facilitate the police’s thorough examination.

