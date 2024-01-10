Sikhala’s Fate Hangs in the Balance After Conclusion Of Lengthy Trial

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| The fate of Job Sikhala, a former Zengeza West legislator, and his co-accused, Godfrey Sithole, will be revealed on January 24, 2024.

This high-profile case involves charges of inciting public violence against the opposition politicians, with the trial concluding on Tuesday morning.

Job Sikhala, who held the position of CCC legislator at the time of his arrest in June 2022, has endured nearly 600 days of pre-trial detention, facing repeated rejections of his bail attempts by the courts. In contrast, Sithole was granted bail.

The charges against both politicians stem from their alleged involvement in inciting public violence in the Nyatsime area following the murder of party activist Moreblessing Ali by the now-convicted Pius Mukandi Jamba, who received a 30-year sentence for the crime.

Sikhala’s prolonged detention has drawn condemnation from regional and international rights groups and activists, who argue that his imprisonment is politically motivated by the Zanu PF-led government’s grudges.

Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, however, defended Sikhala’s detention during the opening of the 2024 legal year in Harare, emphasizing the independence and impartiality of the courts.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...