Woman Scalded With Hot Porridge After Heated Dispute With Husband

Harare magistrate Tamara Chibindi has issued a protection order to safeguard a woman who endured a distressing incident where her husband, Henry Ngwena, allegedly poured scalding hot porridge on her during a heated dispute.

Rejoice Ngwena expressed her fear to Magistrate Chibindi on Monday, revealing that the altercation with her husband resulted in visible burn scars all over her body.

She explained that what began as a minor disagreement escalated unexpectedly.

“I never anticipated that it would escalate to the point where he poured hot porridge on me, leaving me with these painful scars,” she lamented.

Seeking legal intervention, Rejoice implored the court for a protection order, emphasizing that her husband had also subjected her to verbal abuse.

In his defense, Henry Ngwena claimed that the incident was not a deliberate act but rather an unfortunate accident that occurred while Rejoice was preparing sadza (thick porridge).

He further alleged that Rejoice attempted to strike him with the wooden spoon she had in her hand during the episode.

