BREAKING: Lorac’s Home Office License Cancelled Over COS Fraud

By A Correspondent | The controversial businesswoman, Caroline Mujeyi Nyakudya’s company, Lorac’s recruitment license has been cancelled by the UK Home Office over COS fraud.

Nyakudya who worked hand in hand with Olinda Chapel messed up many lives with some boldly accusing her of theft.

Others who followed the ZimEye expert advisories, managed to recover the money they paid through instant transaction revesal.

One father wrote while displaying pictures of his daughter saying: “Carol Nyakudya and Lorac, this is the dream you tried kill. Sometimes it’s not about money, there is life beyond Lorac and the money you stole.

“You stole from this child as well, fortunately I didn’t allow you to steal her future. Ndirisekuru chaivo” – Muchie MuChi

Lorac Healthcare has been delisted from the Home Office portfolio of licensed sponsors.

