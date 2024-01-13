Illegal Mining Tunnels Under Roads And Schools

By Dorrothy Moyo | Illegal Mining Undermines Zimbabwe’s Infrastructure, Threatens National Safety | In a startling development, Zimbabwe’s infrastructure is facing a grave threat due to the surge in illegal mining activities under President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration. Schools in Kadoma and Kwekwe have already been abandoned due to unsafe conditions caused by unregulated mining. Now, the crisis has escalated to a critical point, endangering vital transportation networks and posing a risk to the entire nation.

**Tunnels Under Gwanda-Beitbridge Road: A Shocking Discovery**

The government expressed profound shock as illegal gold miners dug a massive four-meter tunnel beneath a section of the Gwanda-Beitbridge Road. This act of vandalism against national infrastructure has raised serious concerns. The tunnel’s discovery at the 144.7km peg between Gwanda and Collen Bawn highlights the perilous extent of this illegal activity.

**Southern Region’s Infrastructure at Risk**

The southern region of Zimbabwe, a hotbed for rampant gold panning, is seeing a worrying increase in threats to both road and railway infrastructure. Roads like Masvingo-Mbalabala, sections of the Bulawayo Beitbridge Road, Maphisa-Mphoengs Road, Old Gwanda Road, and Makwe Road, under the Gwanda Rural District Council, have been significantly damaged by these illicit activities. The Bulawayo Beitbridge railway track has also suffered damage.

**Government’s Swift Response and Public Appeal**

Following the latest incident, the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development has taken immediate action by backfilling the tunnel to prevent a potential road collapse. The ministry issued a statement expressing its grave concern over the escalating vandalism of transport infrastructure.

An inter-governmental team, including the Department of Roads, Environmental Management Agency, and Ministry of Mines and Mining Development, has been dispatched for a comprehensive assessment of the damage.

The ministry has urged the public to assist in these efforts by reporting any instances of vandalism. They have implemented temporary measures, such as backfilling and erecting warning signs, to mitigate immediate dangers. However, the long-term solution relies on public cooperation and effective law enforcement to bring the perpetrators to justice.

**A Call to Preserve National Development**

This crisis underscores the importance of safeguarding public infrastructure, which is crucial for the country’s development and safety. The government’s plea to the public is a stark reminder that the responsibility to protect national assets lies not only with the authorities but also with every citizen. The ministry’s appeal for vigilance and reporting of illegal activities is a step towards addressing this growing menace that threatens to derail Zimbabwe’s progress.

