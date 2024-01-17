Chamisa Flexes Muscle, Expels Tshabangu Associates

By Political Reporter- The President of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), Nelson Chamisa, has flexed his political muscle, ousting Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume and six other councillors for their association with party rebel Sengezo Tshabangu.

Tshabangu has sown discord within the opposition since August last year, initiating recalls of elected officials from parliament and local authorities.

Mafume’s removal follows his contentious re-election as Harare Mayor just a month ago, amid allegations of manipulating the recall of the former Mayor, Lovejoy Chitengu, to secure his return.

Reports suggest Mafume pressured councillors for votes, hinting at his influence over their roles at Town House.

Despite aspiring for a second term, Mafume was reportedly disappointed when Chamisa declined to endorse his re-election after the August General Elections.

Six other councillors faced dismissal for engaging in actions contributing to internal party destabilization.

Tshabangu, a former MDC provincial youth chairperson, and MDC-N member have been recalling CCC Members of Parliament, citing irregularities and disrespect of party processes.

However, accusations suggest these recalls stem from internal conflicts within the CCC.

Tendai Biti, allegedly Chamisa’s deputy according to ZANU PF claims, is said to play a role in the process, fueled by frustration over Chamisa’s failure to manipulate the Harare East primary election against his contender Allan Markham.

Recorded evidence from the CCC’s formation in January 2022 reveals Biti never held such a position.

Events indicate Biti sabotaged his candidacy by not acting on information about a plot to shift electoral boundaries against him on April 13, 2023.

Biti’s actions, including abandoning litigation against Emmerson Mnangagwa, allegedly strengthened ZANU PF.

Mafume, after a fallout with the late Morgan Tsvangirai, aligned himself with Biti’s People Democratic Party (PDP). The expulsions mark a significant shake-up in Harare politics.

