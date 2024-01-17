Tshabangu In Desperate Bid To Save Harare Mayor, Six Others From Recall

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| Disgraced and self-styled Citizens Coalition for Change Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu has reportedly countered the recall of Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume and six others by party leader Nelson Chamisa.

Tshabangu wrote to Local Government minister Winston Chitando instructing him to ignore Chamisa’s letter saying only his office had the mandate to effect recalls.

In his letter dated 16 January 2024, Tshabangu said he is the only CCC officer authorised to effect recalls and to communicate with public bodies.

He also indicated that a High Court provisional order interdicted him from effecting recalls pending the finalisation of the matter.

CCC challenged Tshabangu’s authority to recall legislators and councillors and the matter is still pending in court.

Tshabangu further advised Chitando to disregard the letters of recall until the pending matter is finalized.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...