Chamisa Shakes CCC, Calls Rebels To Order

By Political Reporter- The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) President, Nelson Chamisa, this week brought sanity to the opposition by firing and firing Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume and six councillors working with party rebel Sengezo Tshabangu.

This is not the first time Mafume has sold out.

In 2014, after a fallout with the late Morgan Tsvangirai, Mafume aligned himself with Tendai Biti and formed an experiment party, the People Democratic Party (PDP).

Tshabangu has sown discord within the opposition since August last year, initiating recalls of elected officials from parliament and local authorities.

Mafume’s removal follows his contentious re-election as Harare Mayor just a month ago, amid allegations of manipulating the recall of the former Mayor, Lovejoy Chitengu, to secure his return.

Reports suggest Mafume pressured councillors for votes, hinting at his influence over their roles at Town House.

Despite aspiring for a second term, Mafume was reportedly disappointed when Chamisa declined to endorse his re-election after the August General Elections.

Six other councillors faced dismissal for engaging in actions contributing to internal party destabilisation.

Tshabangu, a former MDC provincial youth chairperson and MDC-N member, have been recalling CCC Members of Parliament, citing irregularities and disrespect of party processes.

However, accusations suggest these recalls stem from internal conflicts within the CCC fueled by senior members, including Tendai Biti and Welshman Ncube.

Biti was frustrated by Chamisa’s failure to manipulate the Harare East primary election against his contender, Allan Markham, in the run-up to the last Augst national polls.

