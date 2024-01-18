High Court Dismisses CCC Appeal

By A Correspondent| High Court judge Justice Pisirayi Kwenda has dismissed a court filed by the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) on the basis that he cannot make a ruling before there is a verdict on another matter where the party is challenging self-styled Interim Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu’s power.

According to CCC Spokesperson, Gift Ostallos Siziba, “Kwenda’s ruling was that- let’s wait for the summons matter. The summons matter is where we challenge Tshabangus legitimacy as the SG of the party. He says no matter can be entertained until he finalise whether or not Tshabangu is SG.”

