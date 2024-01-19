Fresh Trouble For HKD Boss Freeman

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| A local tabloid has exposed Zimdancehall musician Freeman for lying in his statement to the police when he was invited for questioning in connection with his association with armed robbers.

Freeman lied in his affidavit that he started knowing the late Godknows Machingura in 2017, but the local tabloid revealed that as far back as 2015, the gifted vocalist was already associating with Machingura.

“I wish to further state that I started interacting with Machingura back in 2017 when my management team was contacted by Machingura, inviting me to perform at a show he was organizing in Durban,” said Freeman in his police statement.

Machingura was killed during a shoot-out with the police following a tip off that they were planning to commit a spate of robberies in Zimbabwe.

The tabloid shared pictures of Freeman and Machingura mixing together in 2015 and 2016.

According to the local tabloid, “As early as 2015, Freeman had already met Machingura and the two appeared to know each other very well that they even posed for selfie and seemed happy in each other’s company.”

This is likely to brew fresh trouble for the ‘Man to Man’ hitmaker who appeared to have convinced the police that he is not involved in robberies.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...