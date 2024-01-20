Charlton Hwende Speaks On High Court Ruling Which Barred 23 Candidates From Representing CCC

By A Correspondent| Kuwadzana East legislator Charlton Hwende has called for a political solution to address the attack on democracy which has seen opposition Citizens Coalition for Change losing parliamentary and local authority seats to self-proclaimed Interim Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu.

Posting on Twitter, Hwende who used to be the Secretary General of the then MDC Alliance urged the party to ditch the courts.

“The Judgement barring our 23 Candidates from participating in the upcoming by election is wrong and very unfortunate. Democracy and the rule of law is under attack. This is the time we need a political solution. Let’s ditch the courts and go political to save the people’s movement. Our leader is @nelsonchamisa and your party which you voted for is the only authentic people’s movement, united we can win Zimbabwe for change. Let’s save democracy, let’s save Zimbabwe,” said Hwende.

Yesterday, High Court judge Justice Pisirayi Kwenda barred 23 candidates from representing CCC in the 3 February by-elections in a move that is likely going to donate seats to the ruling Zanu PF- accused of using unorthodox means to get two thirds majority.

