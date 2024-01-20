“I Will Not Offer People False Hope” Says Ngarivhume

By A Correspondent| Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume has posted a cryptic message accusing certain people of benefitting from the confusion in the opposition.

In his post on X yesterday, Ngarivhume said the country continues to lose billions of dollars to corruption while the opposition is busy fighting on its own without taking government to task.

He said he would not waste time offering people hope but would rather tell them the truth.

“I’m not going to offer people false hope. I’m going to speak the truth.

There are people who are benefitting from all this confusion. On both sides.

“There is no way we can lose two billion dollars a year to corruption and it not be a priority for any opposition,” said Ngarivhume.

Ngarivhume has strongly blamed the opposition of being passive when it comes to fighting corruption which has become rampant in the country.

