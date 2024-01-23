High School Teacher Brutally Murdered

The Zimbabwe Republic Police is probing the disturbing murder of a 57-year-old man in Zhombe.

Fanuel Mwale, a teacher at Rio Tinto High School, was discovered dead near the local business center on the 19th of this month, showing signs of a ritualistic killing.

Mwale, last seen on the 18th after work, was found the next day with missing eyes, nose, and ears. His head had been skinned with an unidentified sharp object. Law enforcement is actively investigating this mysterious incident as a possible ritual murder.

In a separate tragic development, two fatal road accidents claimed five lives and left 35 others injured last week.

On Thursday, a Toyota Dyna vehicle overturned on Harare-Nyamapanda Road, resulting in two fatalities and 12 injuries.

The victims were taken to Murewa Hospital mortuary for postmortem, while the injured received treatment at the same facility.

The following day, a head-on collision between a Nissan Caravan commuter omnibus and a Toyota Wish on Harare-Bulawayo Road near Kwekwe resulted in three deaths and 23 injuries. The bodies of the deceased were sent to Kwekwe General Hospital mortuary for postmortem, and the injured were admitted for medical care

