CCC Challenges ZEC’s Election Bar Claims, Pledges Supreme Court Appeal

By A Correspondent| The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has vehemently rejected Zimbabwe Election Commission’s (ZEC) recent announcement that their candidates are barred from the 3 February by-elections.

CCC spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi not only refuted ZEC’s claims as false, inaccurate, and premature but also emphasized the party’s commitment to pursuing a legal appeal within the specified timeframe.

“The statement by ZEC alleging that our candidates have been barred is baseless. We have ample time to file our appeal with the Supreme Court, as mandated by the law. Our candidates, voters, supporters, and the public should continue with their campaigns and preparations as planned and scheduled,” said Mkwananzi.

In a call for ZEC to maintain independence and objectivity, Mkwananzi urged the electoral body to demonstrate the highest level of professionalism while expressing concern over the potential impact of its premature announcement on the credibility of the electoral process, citing past concerns raised by the opposition, civil society, and electoral observer missions during the disputed August 23, 2023, general elections.

“The Zimbabwe Election Commission must exercise caution and uphold its credibility as a fair arbiter in national electoral contests. Premature actions in matters of national significance only serve to erode public trust,” Mkwananzi emphasized.

ZEC had earlier stated that a High Court ruling on January 19, 2024, nullified the candidature of five CCC members.

The CCC, however, maintains that they will pursue legal avenues to challenge this decision and ensure their candidates’ participation in the upcoming by-elections. The political landscape remains tense as both sides navigate the legal intricacies surrounding the contested candidatures.

