Family Teams Up Chase Brother's Wife For Not Conceiving

By A Correspondent| A Harare woman was chased away from her matrimonial home by her husband’s family for failing to conceive for 14 years.

This emerged at the Harare Magistrates where Aleck Patsika had been dragged to court by his estranged girlfriend, Melody Chitembo, whom he impregnated.

Chitembo had applied for a protection order against Patsika.The court heard that Patsika’s sisters conspired with Chitembo to chase away his wife in his absence after the latter became pregnant during the course of their extra-marital affair.

Patsika said he was shocked to find Chitembo at his home upon his return.He said his sisters told him that they had accepted Chitembo as their new sister-in-law since his wife had failed to conceive.

He told the court that he regretted introducing the applicant to his sisters.Chitembo told the court that Patsika sent his sisters to fetch her to go and reside with him.

She said Patsika had customarily married her in November 2022 but abandoned her after his wife found out about their affair.

She accused him of denying paternity for their unborn child and chasing her away from his house.

Harare magistrate Tamara Chibindi dismissed her application for lack of merit.

