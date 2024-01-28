Transport Ministry Deputy Director Distances Self From Allegations, Claims Victimization

By A Correspondent| Transport Ministry deputy director Enerst Shenje who was arrested for allegedly facilitating a fraudulent claim of over US$ 1 million as compensation for a property demolished for the construction of the new Mbudzi roundabout using fake deeds, has denied the allegations.

He appeared in court Saturday afternoon and challenged the allegations saying there is no evidence to link him to the offence of fraud to warrant his placement on remand.

His lawyer Admire Rubaya, quoting the words of the investigating officer Elisha Chimusoro, said his client was only being victimised as he is regarded as the minister’s blue-eyed boy.

Rubaya added that Shenje’s arrest shielded the real perpetrators of the offence.

Chimusoro insisted they have evidence against Shenje to link him to the offence, claiming he benefitted from US$200 000 which was paid by treasury at the instruction of the transport ministry.

The magistrate, Don Ndirowei will rule on the matter on Monday.

It is the State’s case that sometime in 2021, the Government of Zimbabwe through the Ministry embarked on project to construct a multi-level interchange at Mbudzi roundabout and the project affected 135 residential, industrial and commercial properties around the are.

Reports are that the government set a fund to compensate the affected property owners after a valuation process and in 2022 the Ministry set out to value the affected properties.

It is said a property, subdivision A of Subdivision B of Delft of Hopely held under Title Deed of one Geoffrey Bannister was one of the properties affected.

When compensation was due, Shenje in connivance with Levy Idana forged an agreement of sale using an old Title deed in the name of John Maloney, predecessor in title to Bannister purporting that Idana had purchased the property and was now the one due to be compensated.

It is alleged that Idana went on to submit the fraudulent Agreement of sale and the old Title Deed to Shenje who in turn fast-tracked the paperwork for payment.

Claims are that on December 8 and December 28, Idana received US$ 100 000-00 respectively from treasury under the instruction of the Ministry of Transport to make a total of US$200 000.

