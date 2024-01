Sikhala, Godfrey Sithole To Be Sentenced On Tuesday

Former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislators Job Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole appeared at the Rotten Row Magistrates court Monday morning, where evidence was led in mitigation after their conviction last week.

Court then adjourned till Tuesday 30th January at 2pm for sentencing.

More to follow…

