Sikhala Back In Court For Sentencing

Former Citizens Coalition for Change legislator, Job Sikhala will be back in court Tuesday afternoon for sentencing following his conviction of inciting public violence.

Sikhala who has been in pretrial detention for over 500 days will be sentenced together with fellow legislator Godfrey Sithole.

ZimEye will give you an update of the court proceedings. Keep refreshing this page

