Bulawayo Driver Sentenced for Cyclist’s Death

In a recent court ruling that has captured the community’s attention in Bulawayo, 35-year-old Farai Mabhande from King George VI Centre has been sentenced to six months in prison after a tragic incident that resulted in the death of a local cyclist. Mabhande, who pleaded guilty to culpable homicide before Magistrate Nomagugu Maphosa, faced justice for his actions that led to the untimely demise of Joshua Ndlovu.

During the sentencing, Magistrate Maphosa highlighted the court’s rationale, noting Mabhande’s acknowledgment of guilt and the principle that first-time offenders should be met with leniency. Additionally, Mabhande’s efforts to financially assist the deceased’s family were taken into consideration. As part of his sentence, Mabhande is required to pay a US$300 fine by February 29 or face an additional three months behind bars. Furthermore, three months of his sentence have been suspended for five years, contingent on his good behavior.

The court detailed the events leading to the fatal accident on October 19, 2022, around 4 pm. Mabhande was driving a white Nissan NP200 along the 12th Avenue extension when he collided with Ndlovu, who was crossing the road on his bicycle. Ndlovu succumbed to his injuries at the scene, marking a somber moment for the local community. The collision caused significant damage to Mabhande’s vehicle, including a damaged bumper, bonnet, and a shattered windscreen.

The post-mortem report revealed that Ndlovu’s death was caused by hypovolemic shock, pulmonary laceration, and injuries consistent with a road traffic accident. This incident has sparked conversations around road safety and the importance of vigilance while driving, as the community mourns the loss of Joshua Ndlovu and reflects on the consequences of the tragic event.

