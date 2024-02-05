South African Ex-Convict In Court For Butchering Six Zim Women

A 21-year-old South African ex-convict, who is alleged to have raped and killed six Zimbabwean women in cold blood, is expected back in court today.

Sifiso Mkwanazi was arrested in 2022 on allegations of raping and killing six Zimbabwean women, plus charges of robbery in aggravating circumstances and possession of a firearm.

The bodies of the women were found at a panel-beating workshop in Johannesburg.

Three of the murdered women were identified as Joyce Moyo, Nyarai Chihota and Patricia Magaisa.

Mkwanazi was in court last Friday and is expected back today, where the National Prosecuting Authority will have witnesses who will support the allegation of premeditation and rape.

Through his lawyer, Advocate Vuyolwethu Maqeka, Mkwanazi admitted to killing the women, but insisted it was “unintentional”.

“I could not fathom going to jail for an offence I did not commit,” he said. “Killing them was just an instinctive reaction which suddenly arose during our arguments. I, therefore, deny that the murders were premeditated.”

Investigating officer Mr Vincent Saunders said he believes the murders were revenge murders after he was jailed for 10 months in 2021, for raping a commercial sex worker.

He added that all the six women “were killed in the same manner and all the six were Zimbabweans”.

