Mnangagwa Basher Fined $200

Spread the love

Harare resident Antony Mwedziwendira, accused of assaulting Deputy Tourism Minister Tongai Mnangagwa and his aide Wellington Vengesai in a recent parking dispute, has been fined $200 after pleading guilty to the offense. The 30-year-old appeared before Harare magistrate Apollonia Marutya, who imposed an alternative sentence of two months’ imprisonment if the fine is not paid.

Mwedziwendira, identified as a security detail at the Zanu PF headquarters in Harare, is also facing another charge of unlawful possession of drugs, jointly charged with 25-year-old Jasper Cephas Kuziva. The two have been remanded in custody pending a bail ruling.

Prosecutor Thomas Chanakira alleged that Mwedziwendira assaulted the minister and his aide following a quarrel over parking space. Mnangagwa, who is the nephew of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, was with Vengesai and Handson Gapa on January 30 around 10 PM at Number 6 Trud Mansions, corner 6th Street, and Five Avenue in Harare.

According to court documents, Mwedziwendira confronted Mnangagwa and Gapa, accusing them of blocking fellow motorists with their parked cars. The altercation escalated, with Mwedziwendira reportedly grabbing Mnangagwa by the collar and charging at Vengesai. It is alleged that he further mocked Vengesai for not shaving, grabbing his beard with both hands during the incident.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...