Byo Army Colonel In Hot Soup For Ruining Police Sergeant’s Marriage

Spread the love

A Bulawayo army Colonel is in trouble for ruining a police Sergeant’s marriage and his own after nude images of the cop’s wife found in his mobile phone exposed a four-year sex relationship between the illegal couple.

According to court papers filed for damages by his wife, Sibongile, the disgraced army Colonel is named as Chance Mkhwananzi who has been having an illicit relationship with police Sergeant Masuku’s wife, Polite Moyo, who works as a supervisor at a city funeral parlour.

The relationship came to light after Sibongile discovered Polite’s nudes in her husband’s phone.

Sibongile has filed for adultery and is demanding US$10 000 in terms of damages.

“It is painful, cruel and heartless for a married woman to wreck another woman’s marriage,” Sibongile protested.

“Police has emotionally, psychologically and socially affected my life and that of my children.

“She sent her nude pictures to my husband and abuses my husband’s vehicles.

“Her behaviour and that of my husband are unbearable, inhuman and heartless, and that is why I decided to approach the courts for justice.”

Sergeant Masuku has also filed a formal complaint against the philandering senior soldier.

-ZimStar

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...