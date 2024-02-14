CAPS United Impose $50 Entry Fee for Kit and Player Unveiling Ceremony

Sports Correspondent

Harare’s renowned football club, CAPS United, has announced

a substantial $50 entry fee for attendees of their upcoming kit and player unveiling event.

Scheduled to take place at Nyaradzo Hall in Harare, the ceremony is expected to draw significant attention from fans and enthusiasts alike.

Originally slated to coincide with a training session last week, the club faced public backlash and subsequently revised the event to a more modest meet-and-greet affair.

However, in light of this adjustment, those without formal invitations will be required to pay the hefty $50 entrance fee to participate in the event.

The eagerly anticipated unveiling ceremony is set to unfold this afternoon, promising an exciting glimpse into CAPS United’s latest kit designs and player roster.

