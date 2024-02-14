Kadewere Ends Goal Drought

Spread the love

Tinotenda Kadewere returned to the score-sheet for his new club Nantes after finding the target in their Sunday’s Ligue 1 meeting against Toulouse.

Kadewere started in the first XI and scored in the 54th minute to double the lead following a a great interplay with Mostafa Mohamed.

The goal marked the first time that Kadewere has found the back of the net in the Ligue 1 since joining Nantes on a six-month loan deal from Lyon.

His other two goals for his new club came in the French Cup last month.

The Warriors international was subbed off after eighty-one minutes of play.

Soccer 24 News

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...