PSL Season To Kick-off On February 24

The Premier Soccer League has confirmed the date when the 2024 Castle Lager Premiership season begins.

The new campaign will kick off on 24 February with the Castle Lager Challenge Cup between league champions Ngezi Platinum Stars and Chibuku Super Cup winners Dynamos.

The match will be played at Baobab Stadium in Ngezi.

Kick-off is at 2 pm CAT.

The encounter was supposed to happen to happen a week earlier but was pushed to a later date.

The league will commence a week later on first weekend of March.

The schedule will mark an earlier kick off to the campaign than usual.

Explaining this shift, PSL chairman Farai Jere said last month: “Our clubs are going to participate in the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup tournaments, and we also have our national team that will be playing this year.

“We want them to do their business without the league being played here. That’s why we have decided to set our (to start) league early this year in February.”

Soccer 24 News

