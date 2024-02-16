Jethro Hunidzarira Unveils Ambitious Blueprint for Football Revival

By A Correspondent

In a pivotal move for Zimbabwean football, Jethro Hunidzarira, the newly appointed technical director of ZIFA, has outlined his comprehensive strategy to rejuvenate the nation’s football landscape.

Taking the reins from Wilson Mutekede, who departed the post in November, Hunidzarira brings a wealth of experience, notably holding a CAF A license and having dedicated much of his post-playing career to football development in Botswana.

Addressing the media at his official unveiling on Tuesday, Hunidzarira underscored the paramount importance of grassroots football development.

He emphasized the necessity of establishing a robust grassroots structure, advocating for the establishment of leagues spanning from regional to provincial levels, ultimately culminating in national competitions.

Hunidzarira outlined his vision, stating, “What we need is a proper grassroots structure where we have leagues from regional, provincial, and national levels.

For us to foster grassroots talent, we must invest in coaching development. Each province will have dedicated instructors tasked with training junior coaches.”

Highlighting the significance of collaboration, Hunidzarira emphasized the need for synergy with governmental bodies, stating, “We are committed to working closely with the Ministry of Sport and the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education to harness young talent.

A Memorandum of Understanding will be established to formalize our partnership.”

Furthermore, Hunidzarira stressed the importance of cultivating competitive junior football leagues to facilitate talent identification.

He outlined plans to deploy talent scouts across provinces and establish centers of excellence where promising young players can hone their skills.”

Our goal is to establish centers of excellence in each province, providing a platform for talented players to showcase their abilities regularly.

Selected players will have the opportunity to attend schools of excellence, ensuring their holistic development,” Hunidzarira explained.

Looking ahead, Hunidzarira unveiled plans to establish a ZIFA national academy, serving as a hub for elite talent across various age groups.

By nurturing talent from the grassroots level to the pinnacle of the sport, Hunidzarira envisions a bright future for Zimbabwean football, underpinned by a strong foundation of youth development and structured talent pathways.

