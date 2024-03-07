Lawyer Threatens To Bewitch State Witness

Prominent Harare attorney Linda Kovi found herself in the legal crosshairs as court charges were leveled against her on Tuesday.

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) apprehended Kovi, accusing her of obstruction of justice and attempting to intimidate witnesses involved in a separate pending case.

Appearing before Harare Magistrate Donald Ndirowei, Kovi sought bail in response to the charges brought against her.

The State, represented by Anesu Chirenje, outlined allegations that Kovi had contacted Shorai Mupunga, a key witness for the prosecution, and attempted to intimidate her into refraining from testifying in a fraud case.

Court documents revealed that Kovi allegedly issued threats to Mupunga, warning of severe consequences from a traditional healer if she continued to cooperate with authorities.

Additional accusations suggested that Kovi implored Chief Dotito, the traditional healer, to employ spiritual means against Zacc officers and court personnel handling her case. Investigating officer Elisha Chimusoro supported these claims, asserting that Kovi had menaced witnesses with potential ill fortune.

In response to the charges, Kovi contested the allegations, arguing that she lacked access to witness information and therefore could not have interfered with the proceedings. The court is expected to deliver a verdict on her bail application on Wednesday.

Background investigations into Kovi’s legal qualifications have also surfaced troubling discrepancies.

Despite claiming to have obtained a Bachelor of Laws from the University of Africa in Zambia, further scrutiny revealed inconsistencies in her credentials.

Although she graduated from the University of Africa, Lusaka, in 2019, Kovi reportedly failed multiple conversion exams necessary for legal practice in Zimbabwe.

Allegations suggest that Kovi colluded with an employee of the Council for Legal Education (CLE), paying an undisclosed sum to obtain a certificate despite failing multiple modules.

This certificate allegedly enabled her admission as a Legal Practitioner, casting a shadow over the reputation of the Council for Legal Education.

Using what is now believed to be a misrepresented qualification, Kovi petitioned the High Court for admission as a legal practitioner, subsequently gaining entry under false pretenses.

