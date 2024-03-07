Robber Pounces On Former Caps United Star

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

Elton Chimedza, a former football star turned Correctional Officer, is recovering from injuries sustained during a robbery in Mabvuku.

Chimedza, 42, currently stationed at Chikurubi Maximum Prison, was struck on the forehead and right jaw by an assailant wielding an iron rod while walking along Chakari Street around 9 pm after leaving Moonlight Bar.A former player for CAPS United, Chimedza is the elder brother of Cephas Chimedza, a former Warriors star now based in Belgium.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the incident, stating that the police are investigating the robbery case where the victim was rendered unconscious by the attack on February 23, around 9 pm.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...