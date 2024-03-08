Armed Robber Dies In High-Speed Chase

By A Correspondent

A thwarted robbery attempt took a tragic turn as an armed robber lost his life in a gruesome accident last week, while his accomplices sustained severe injuries after their getaway vehicle collided with a tree during a frantic pursuit by vigilant residents of Palmerstone suburb in Mutare.

The incident unfolded when a gang of armed men, identified as Tonderai Mukoroko, Tafadzwa Manyengavana, Brian Badza, and Griven Chipande, targeted a family in Palmerstone, only to abandon their mission hastily.

Alerted by the victim, Mr. Calvin Munyu, neighbors sprang into action, honking their cars to disrupt the robbers’ plans, forcing them to retreat.

Tragically, Chipande succumbed to his injuries upon arrival at Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital.

The three surviving culprits, Mukoroko, Manyengavana, and Badza, faced charges of armed robbery before Mutare magistrate, Mrs. Annie Ndiraya, and were remanded in custody.

According to Acting Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka, the gang had earlier targeted another victim, Mr. William Matizha, robbing him of $50 in Fairbridge Park suburb.

Recounting the ordeal, Mr. Munyu expressed gratitude to his quick-thinking neighbors, suspecting that the same gang had targeted his home previously.

He described a terrifying encounter where one of the robbers brandished a gun, only to be thwarted by the timely intervention of vigilant residents.

In the aftermath of the incident, authorities recovered various weapons and stolen items, including machetes, crowbars, and electronic devices.

The tragic outcome serves as a stark reminder of the dangers posed by armed criminal activity and the importance of community vigilance in thwarting such threats.

