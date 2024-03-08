Armed Robbers Pounce On Mourners Attending A Funeral

Five armed robbers pounced on a house in Greendale, Harare on Wednesday, 06 March and robbed mourners who were attending a funeral.

Police confirmed the armed robbery, saying the assailants seized US$800 cash and 300 Euros from one of the mourners before looting gold and silver rings valued at US$41 800 from the house.

The ZRP posted on X:

Police in Highlands are investigating a case of robbery which occurred at a house in Greendale, Harare on 06/03/24 in which five unidentified male suspects who were armed with a bolt cutter, catapults and wooden sticks, attacked 10 victims who were attending a funeral.

The suspects stole US$800.00 cash and 300 Euros from one of the victims before they ransacked the house and stole 30 assorted gold and silver rings valued at US$41 800.00.

In an unrelated incident, Police said six male suspects who were armed with sticks, attacked three farm workers at Tsapato Farm before stealing 36 goats and 11 sheep. The incident occurred at around 11 PM on Tuesday.

The suspects allegedly loaded the animals in an unregistered white Mitsubishi motor vehicle and drove off

