Bosso In Partnership Deal With Sakupwanya Company

Spread the love

Highlanders have unveiled a new sponsorship deal with local firm Better Brands Jewellery.

The company is owned by Member of Parliament for Mabvuku Scott Sakupwanya.

The partnership was unveiled at a hotel in Bulawayo on Friday night.

The deal covers the men’s first team, the academy and the women’s side, Highlanders Royals.

Speaking at the unveiling event, Bosso secretary-general Morgan Dube commended the partnership, saying:

“Today, officially marks a potentially exciting journey between our club and Better Brands Jewellery.

“We’re grateful to Better Brands Jewellery for trusting us with the responsibility to carry their brand for at least a year, and I want to affirm that Highlanders FC will bring its A-game in marketing and protecting the brand.”

Dube added: “This partnership comes with a very rich package which encompasses women’s team – the Highlanders Royals, a partial sponsorship for our academy, funding of the team’s winning bonuses, travelling and camping costs for all league and cup matches.”

According to the secretary-general the Sakunda partnership is still there despite the fact that the deal ended in December.

Soccer 24 News

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...