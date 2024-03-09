Man Jailed For Killing Neighbour

In a startling turn of events, a man from the Lupane district has been sentenced to 10 years in jail for fatally stabbing his 17-year-old neighbour during a heated dispute over a mere US$10.

Bongani Lunga, 34, was initially charged with murder but was convicted of the lesser charge of culpable homicide by Bulawayo High Court judge, Justice Christopher Dube-Banda, who presided over the case while on circuit in Hwange.

According to the statement of agreed facts presented in court, the tragic incident unfolded on the evening of August 31 last year at a gambling school located in the bustling Lusulu Business Centre in Binga.

Lunga and the now-deceased, Confidence Ndlovu, found themselves embroiled in an altercation after the latter snatched away US$10 from Lunga while they were gambling. Lunga, incensed by Ndlovu’s actions, confronted him, and the confrontation soon escalated into a physical fight.

During the altercation, Ndlovu, wielding an axe, struck Lunga on the elbow. In a moment of retaliatory anger, Lunga drew an Okapi knife from his pocket and stabbed Ndlovu once on the left side of his chest.

Tragically, Ndlovu collapsed on the spot and succumbed to his injuries, leaving a community in shock and mourning.

Lunga, realizing the gravity of his actions, fled the scene, leaving behind the murder weapon.

However, the police were informed, and a report led to Lunga’s subsequent arrest. Throughout the legal proceedings, Lunga maintained that he had acted in self-defense, claiming he was provoked.

