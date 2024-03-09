Willard Katsande Lands Top Job

Willard Katsande has gotten a new job following his appointment in the technical team of South African fourth-division side, Crystal Lake FC.

The club unveiled the former midfielder through their Facebook page this week.

Katsande, who attended the team’s Nedbank Cup encounter against Orlando Pirates over the weekend, takes the post of a technical team member and will work closely with the club’s head coach, Magic Nyalungu.

A statement by the club read: “Crystal Lake FC welcomes the former Kaizer Chiefs middlefielder Willard (salt & vinegar) Katsande to the Technical Team.”

