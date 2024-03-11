13 Zimbabweans Die, 26 Injured In Cape Town Bound Simplex Bus Accident

Spread the love

At least 13 Zimbabweans died while 26 others were injured when a Simplex Bus Company coach travelling from Harare to Cape Town was involved in a horrific collision with a haulage truck over a hundred kilometres from the South African port city on Saturday evening.

The injured were left hospitalised with serious injuries, reports say.

The bus was travelling on the N1 Highway near Hex River Pass in Western Cape.

There are fears the death toll could rise amid serious injuries reported on many passengers.

South African media reports say the crash occurred some 130km before Cape Town.

The driver died on the spot after he reportedly tried to jump out of the bus.

An online news organisation, SA Trucker, last night said: “Emergency services swiftly responded to the scene, where survivors were rushed to Worcester Hospital for urgent medical attention. The extent of their injuries varied, with some in critical condition, fighting for their lives. The cause of the accident is not known at the moment, however, authorities have since launched investigations into the tragic crash.”

Zimbabwe’s consul general in Cape Town, Esther Mudambo, said more details of the accident would be availed in due course.

The injured have since been ferried to Noodsentrum Hospital in the Western Cape.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...