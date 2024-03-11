Caps United In Terrible Start

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League defending champions Ngezi Platinum Stars started their 2024 campaign on a low note after dropping points against newcomers Arenel Movers in the opening round of the season.

Ngezi, who won the Castle Challenge Cup two weeks ago, played a goalless draw against the Bulawayo side.

Arenel were promoted to the top-flight league after winning the Southern Region D1 league.

In Zvishavane, FC Platinum kicked off their campaign with a 1-0 over another newcomer Chegutu Pirates.

The Platinum Boys won the match courtesy of Juan Mutudza’s first half effort.

At Bata Stadium, CAPS United had a terrible start after losing 1-0 to Chicken Inn.

Itai Mabhunu scored the solitary goal towards the end of the first half.

Elsewhere, Green Fuel came from behind to beat Bulawayo Chiefs 2-1, while ZPC Kariba and TelOne played a 2-2 draw at Nyamhunga Stadium.

Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 1 Results:

CAPS United 0-1 Chicken Inn

FC Platinum 1-0 Chegutu Pirates

Arenel 0-0 Ngezi Platinum

Green Fuel 2-1 Bulawayo Chiefs

ZPC Kariba 2-2 TelOne

